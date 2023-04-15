Jerome “Roell” Duvall, age 91, of Anneta, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hospice House in Bowling Green. He was born on Feb. 21, 1932, in Anneta the son of the late Jessie and Hattie VanMeter Duvall.
Jerome was a member of Anneta United Baptist Church, Anneta Volunteer Fire Department, Masonic Lodge #236 and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was saved on Sept. 5, 1959 at a tent revival on Burnt Hill lead by Bro. Hamilton. He enjoyed going to church and spent most of his life taking children to church and Sunday school. He was very proud to be a firefighter of 25 years, and always would be found seeking donations for the Crusade for Children on behalf of the fire department. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, helping others, attending church and reading his Bible.
Left to honor and cherish Jerome’s memory are his daughter, Sara Ann Cummings (Scott); two sons, Rodney Duvall and Roger Duvall (Marsha); four grandchildren, Ryan Duvall (Kim), Darrell Thrasher, LeAnn Cline (Jeremy) and Tristan Duvall (Cheyenne); one great-grandchild, Sawyer Cline; two daughters-in-law, Sang Duvall and Freda Duvall Hayes; one sister-in-law, Agnes Duvall; and many neices, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Dannie Duvall and Lannie Duvall; a grandchild, Clarissa Duvall; and six siblings, Blanche Spadie, Bernice Carroll, Howard Duvall, Harrell “Joe” Duvall, Charles Duvall, and Curt Duvall.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Mikey Clemons officiating. Burial will be in Jock Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Duvall. Share your messages of condolence for the family of Jerome “Roell” Duvall and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
