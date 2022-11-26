Jerry Ann Steff, 81, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her residence in Caneyville.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1941, in Harlan County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late George and Evelyn Osborne Burkhart.
She is survived by her children, Terry Rodney Steff (Brenda), of Bowling Green, Kim Embry, of Beaver Dam, and Evelyn Dockery (Calvin), of Morgantown.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Rodney Steff.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Layman Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Monday until time of services.
