Jessie Darlene Mudd, age 81, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1940 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Eliza Whobrey Weedman.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Darlene Duvall (Joe) and Marcella “Marty” Annette Jones (Bobby).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kinzy “Boyd” Mudd Jr., and her two sons, Kinzy Wayne Mudd and Jeffery Lynn Mudd.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Stephen Mudd officiating. Burial was in the Hopewell Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.