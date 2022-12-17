Jessie Mae Vincent, 78, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Stanley Harston and Myrtle Petty Harston and wife of the late Albert Jackson Vincent. She was preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Kirby, and a brother, Charles Harston. Jessie was a homemaker and attended Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Leaving to cherish her memory are three sons, Howard Wayne Vincent (Debbie), A.J. Vincent (Jan) and Roscoe Vincent (Kathy); seven grandchildren, Derek Vincent (Sheena), Dana Russell (B.J.), John Vincent (Mindy), Cody Vincent (Emily), Andy Vincent (Courtney), Blake Sadler (Megan) and Kristina Sadler; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
