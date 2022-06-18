Jimmy Alvin Logsdon, age 68, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin.
He was born July 24, 1953, in Grayson County, to the late Dillard and Elsie Alvey Logsdon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Logsdon.
He is survived by two sons, Israel Logsdon (Lena) and Steve Logsdon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Elvis Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Wilkins Cemetery in Edmonson County.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.