Jimmy Stinson, age 57, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was born on Oct. 2, 1965 in Leitchfield, the son of Alma Powell Stinson and the late James Stinson.
Jimmy was a 28-year member of Mercy Missionary Baptist Church in Big Clifty. He enjoyed scuba diving; in fact, he was in the top 1% of the country, having over 1,900 dives under his belt. Jimmy was a hard worker, and an avid church attendee. He always stood for what he believed in and always spoke his mind. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his Harley. He owned Jimmy Stinson Contracting for 35 years.
Left to honor Jimmy’s memory are his wife, Alisa Young Stinson; three children, Jimmy Lee Stinson, Creo Stinson, and Canaan Stinson; one grandson, James Ray Stinson, II; four step-grandchildren, Braden, Abigail, Bodhi and Cash; three sisters, Debbie Clemons, Melissa Stinson and Bridgett Stinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Matt Milam officiating. Burial will be in Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Stinson. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jimmy Stinson and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
