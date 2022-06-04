Joan Carolyn Meredith, age 78, of Clarkson, Kentucky, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarkson, Kentucky on Oct. 20, 1943 to her parents, Fred and Pearl Dennis Powell. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Larry Buell Meredith, and daughters, Tami Buellene Meredith, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Heather (Jason) Terry, of Clarkson, Kentucky, and Heidi Shaye (Joshua) Baldwin, of Clarkson, Kentucky.
Funeral Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Charles Larry Bell officiating. Burial was in Little Flock Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and again from 9 a.m. until service time Sunday, at the funeral home.
