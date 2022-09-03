Joan Mattingly Dennis, 76, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at her residence in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Louisville to Lawrence and Lura Huff Mattingly. She worked at Hardin Memorial Hospital for 29 years before retiring in 2005. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family, the scriptures of the Holy Bible and her savior Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother and two sons, Mark Alan Dennis and Bryan Patrick Dennis.
She is survived by two sons, Brent Dennis (52), of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Brad Dennis (48), of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Rev. Randy Logsdon officiating. Burial was held at the South Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Visitation was on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed on-line at www.manakeefuneralhome.com
