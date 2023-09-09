John “David” Allen, age 42, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1980 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Tommy Gene and
Karen Lee Lacefield Allen.
He is survived by his son, John Davin Allen Jr.
Private services will be held. Burial will be in Layman Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.