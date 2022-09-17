John Edward Floyd, age 77, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
He was born on June 27, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest and Marget Light Floyd.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Cripps Floyd, and son, Delton Leroy Johnson, Jr. (Crystal).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Randall Dennis and Bro. Les Cripps will be officiating. Burial will be in the Hazelwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.