John Thomas Young, age 57, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1965, in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of Mildred Brooks Embry and the late Wendell Embry.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Young; daughters, Amanda Russell (Anthony Parker) and Johanna Young; mother, Mildred Brooks Embry; and step-children, Amanda Coy and Michael Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Embry, and son, Jonathan W. Young.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jeff Decker officiating. Burial was in the Layman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Tuesday until time of services.
