Johnie Howard Oldham, age 73, of Clarkson, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born Dec. 13, 1949, in Hart County, Kentucky to the late Lyndel and Maevona Lewis Oldham. Johnie retired from Reynolds Metal Company in Louisville, Kentucky. He enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle.
Johnie is survived by his wife, Sharon Townsend Oldham; a son, John Oldham (Amy); a sister, Dorothy Grant; a brother, Eddie Oldham (Wilma); along with a grandson, John Townsend (JT) Oldham.
Funeral Services were held at 3 p.m. (CDT) Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson, with Bro. Delmar Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Millerstown, Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday after 10 a.m. (CDT) until the time of the service.
