Johnie “Melvin” Sweet, age 72, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at home with his loved ones by his bedside. He was born May 25, 1950 in Hart County, Kentucky the son of Johnie and Hattie Mathis Sweet.
Melvin spent years working in the wood industry — Tell City Chair, Harrison’s Pallet Mill and he retired from OFS.
Left to honor Melvin’s memory are his wife, Carry Lavada Higdon Sweet; two sons, J.J. Sweet (Celeste) and Johnie Melvin Sweet, Jr. (Suzanne); one daughter, Nicki Stone (Mike); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Stella Stasil, of Hart County; and many nieces and nephews.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Sweet; three sisters, Wilma Alvey, Jean Jaggers and Jeanettea Johnston; and one son, Ashley Sweet.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel in Leitchfield. Cremation has been chosen rather than a formal service.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sweet. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Johnie “Melvin” Sweet and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
