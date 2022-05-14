Johnnie Ed Tabor, age 68, of, Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on March 28, 1954 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the son of the late Jesse and Alma Wifur Tabor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia Stewart Tabor, and sons, Matthew Tabor, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and John Tabor, of Brownsville, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Hanging Rock Missionary Baptist Church. Bro. Daniel Dennis will be officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be at the Hanging Rock Missionary Baptist Church from 12 p.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.