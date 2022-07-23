Johnnie Poteet Williams, age 59, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John B. and Altina Vincent Poteet.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Steve Williams; a son, Nick Horn, of Big Clifty; and a daughter, Autum Hodges (Michael), of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Austin Wade officiating. Burial was in the Kefauver Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
