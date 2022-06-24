Grayson County Schools has named Tracie Johnston as the district’s new Director of Special Education. She will assume the position July 1, taking the reins from Monica Heavrin, who has led the department for the past 10 years.
Johnston brings over 20 years of experience in a variety of special education roles, most recently as Grayson County Middle School Curriculum Coordinator and Instructional Coach, also heading up the Exceptional Child Educator Department, Title I, and behavioral programs.
“I am excited to work with the families and staff of Grayson County Schools in my new role,” said Johnston. “I have a lot to learn but am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the amazing educators in our district to best serve our students.”
“This will be a smooth transition,” Heavrin said. “Tracie is well-versed and highly experienced in all areas of the special education field.”
Johnston has also been instrumental in developing the annual 8th Grade Transition Day program to help students plan for high school and career success, partnering with community and business leaders, as well as high school leaders and students. Johnston has been invited to speak at several state and national conferences about the unique and highly successful program.
In addition to helping students navigate new paths, she has also been a part of the school’s New Teacher Induction Program, which has also been recognized by the state, and served as a Mentor Teacher for many teachers over the years.
Johnston holds a Bachelors, Masters, and Rank I in Administration, all from Western Kentucky University. She has also earned distinction as a National Board Certified Teacher, the highest professional credential that an educator can obtain.
— Submitted
