St. Paul Catholic School has announced that Todd Johnston will serve as its next principal.
St. Paul pastor Fr. Steve Hohman said the school made the decision to hire Johnston three weeks ago, in lieu of current principal Chris Reed’s announcement that this school year would be his last with St. Paul.
Johnston, who retired from Grayson County Schools (GCS) on June 30 of last year following a 29-year career in public education, had worked with St. Paul School previously in his position as GCS Director of Districtwide Programs, a position he held for three years.
“We’ve worked with Todd mostly with Title 1 money throughout the past few years, so he’s seen our school in bits and pieces and has coveted Chris Reed’s job the past few years,” said Hohman.
Reed officially informed St. Paul School’s leadership in February that he would be resigning in July of this year, and, Johnston said, “I’d always joked with Chris because, when I was at the Board of Education, I would work with him multiple times throughout the year on Title 1 money: He should let me know when he would be leaving (because) I might be interested.”
Johnston started his career in public education in 1992. With a background in Social Studies, he would eventually be promoted to assistant principal of Grayson County High School for two years, then Principal for six years. He would conclude his pre-retirement career in public education in his role at the Grayson County Board of Education.
Then, in January of this year, Lacy Cox became principal of Grayson County High School and asked Johnston to finish the year as assistant principal.
While he had no set plans for what he wanted to do after retirement, Johnston said he was “always open to new experiences and possibilities.”
In addition to his teaching and administrative roles, Johnston also coached Grayson County boys basketball for 12 years and recently finished his first year as coach of the Lady Cougar basketball team. He said he plans to continue coaching the Lady Cougars after taking over as St. Paul’s principal.
Hohman said that, after St. Paul had begun searching for a new principal, leadership conducted a novena (nine days of prayer over the same petition or devotion — in this case, to find a new principal), and by the end of the novena, Johnston had arrived, much like Reed had four years prior.
“It’s good that the search went very quickly,” said Hohman. “Todd kind of fell into our lap really. He’s what we were looking for and praying for. Chris has done a great job with us the past four years.
“Anytime we’ve needed somebody to fill a position, the Lord has always sent us the right person. Everyone we’ve hired the last several years has worked out really well.”
Under Reed’s leadership, St. Paul School’s enrollment doubled from around 45 to 90 in four years, and he looks to leave the school in good hands. Johnston has already begun working alongside Reed and Hohman to acclimate himself with the school’s operations. He will return after the school year concludes to become familiar with its procedures, as well.
Johnston said he has no plans to mess with St. Paul’s success; rather, he hopes to build upon the foundation left by his predecessors.
“This school is in great shape, Fr. Steve and Mr. Reed doubled the attendance and enrollment here,” said Johnston. “I’m not going to make changes that aren’t necessary. Hopefully when I leave here, people can say it’s in better shape.”
Johnston said he feels his extensive experience in education has prepared him for this new challenge.
“It’s about dealing with people, and I think I’ve done that rather well in my career,” said Johnston. “Teachers will know I’ll support them and build relationships with the kids. I think it will be a positive experience for me and the school. Anytime you spend the bulk of your life in a leadership role, you take experiences — good and bad — to hopefully make the next experience better.”
St. Paul School, located at 1812 St. Paul Rd. in Leitchfield, has begun a fundraising project to expand and add four new rooms to its facility in the continuing effort to boost enrollment. The school currently teaches Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade.
According to Hohman, St. Paul will buy a plot of land next to the school on which it will build that addition, and the current goal is to have the addition ready by the 2023-2024 school year.
To assist with St. Paul’s fundraising project, enroll a student, or for more information about the school, contact stpaulgrayson@windstream.net or call 270-242-7483.
