In the 16 years that Todd Johnston has been a head basketball coach, the end of the season always brings a time of reflection to decide if he wants to continue meeting the many demands that come with being a head coach.
He again did that after his second season ended in February as head coach of the Grayson County High School girls’ team.
This time, his level of energy to meet the needs of the program didn’t match up with what he could offer and he resigned as head coach.
“I always take a month or so to decide if I still want to go through another season or not,” said Johnston, 54, who guided the Lady Cougars to a 14-39 mark in two seasons. “If I’m not looking forward to starting workouts in April, planning summer workouts and games, then it means I’m not ready to coach through the entire season. I didn’t have that desire to start those workouts so I decided to resign.”
His two seasons coaching the Lady Cougars were the first in his 16 years as a head coach to lead a girls’ program. He was head coach for two seasons at McLean County and then took over the GCHS boys’ program for 12 years where he led the Cougars to 3rd Region championships in 2001 — his first season — and in 2009.
As the Cougars’ head coach, Johnston had immense success, going 225-130 with 10 winning seasons and five seasons of 20-wins or more.
He was the third Lady Cougars’ head coach in the last five years.
“To do basketball right it is a year-round job,” Johnston said. “It starts in April with individual workouts 2-3 times a week and goes through about 15-20 games in June, workouts starting again in July and goes until practice starts on Oct. 15. So, that is what it means when I say I don’t have the energy for the job anymore.”
After taking over for Ted Hill following the 2020-21 season, Grayson County went 3-22 and then improved to 11-17 last season under Johnston.
“We are grateful to Coach Johnston for dedicating his time and energy over the last two years to our girls’ basketball program,” GCHS Athletic Director Robert Kinkade said. “The Lady Cougars improved tremendously over his leadership and guidance. We wish him nothing but the best in his future plans.”
Johnston said he will remain active in basketball to some degree.
“I’ll miss the kids and being around the game,” Johnston said. “I love basketball; it’s the only job I have had that I would do for free, but my coaching career will now consist of coaching my grandkids’ Junior Pro teams.”
Grayson County is scheduled to return six of its top seven scorers and four of its top six rebounders next season.
“Our search is simple; we want someone that is going to continue building great young ladies on and off the court,” Kinkade said of the coaching search.
