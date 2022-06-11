As he enters his fourth season as Grayson County High School’s head football coach, Bryan Jones is hoping this Cougar team is able to do what last year’s squad failed to do — play complete games.
The Cougars, who went 4-7, lost three games by 13 points or less, including two by four points or less (22-18 to Butler County and 15-12 to Breckinridge County).
“We need to improve the most at finishing drives and finishing games out,” said Jones, whose team finished with three straight losses and bowed out of the Class 5-A playoffs opening round to Owensboro, which reached the state semifinals. “…When games are that close, one possession can be all the difference.”
Much of the responsibility of changing the Cougars’ fortunes around will fall on the shoulders of senior quarterback Hunter Felty, who appeared last season in seven games and finished with 357 passing yards and six touchdowns. He completed 22-of-32 passes with no interceptions.
“Hunter is our guy,” Jones said. “He did a great job filling in last year while Kaylor (graduated quarterback Kaylor Decker) was in and out of some games. He just has to stay even-keeled and take command of the offense. We have been pushing him to be a leader and lead this team and he is responding well to this challenge.”
He will have some help after the Cougars lost just eight seniors off last year’s team that started off 2-1 with the setback due to a COVID-19 cancellation.
Senior Michael Wood returns to the backfield after rushing for 378 yards on 81 carries with eight TDs. He also caught 23 passes for 303 yards and five more touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Jeren Van Meter also is back after catching 17 passes for 190 yards and a TD.
Felty also contributed with his legs by carrying the ball 44 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Felty will have plenty of time to get even more familiar with his offensive teammates during a busy July that features five 7-on-7 camps, Jones said. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association dead period is set for June 25-July 10.
Several players play on both sides of the football with the Cougars returning five of their top eight tacklers, including Van Meter, who made 39 tackles and led the team with three interceptions, and Wood, who added 37 tackles and had two fumble recoveries including one for a TD.
Junior Sawyer Drake added 33 tackles last season and senior Waylon Bruce had 24 stops with three tackles for a loss. Junior Keaton Hodges also is expected to return after coming up with two interceptions a year ago.
“I expect our defense to continue to improve and hopefully keep us in good shape,” Jones said.
Grayson County also expects senior kicker Jackson Kane, who converted 16-of-21 extra-point attempts and hit one of his two field-goal attempts, to return.
The Cougars open the season Aug. 19 at home against Edmonson County — one of only four home games this season.
