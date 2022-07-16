Joseph A. Grant, age 85, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his niece’s residence.
He was born Feb. 6, 1937 in Grayson County, to the late, Joseph Elza and Mary Pauletta Clemons Grant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Weiss Grant.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Kay Grant.
Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Jamie Dennis officiating. Burial followed in the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation was from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
A masonic service was held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.