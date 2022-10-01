Joseph Hazelwood, age 65, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1956, in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Kenneth R. Hazelwood Sr. and Mattie Langley Hazelwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen with burial at a later date.
