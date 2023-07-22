Joseph Richard Wright, age 82, of Harned, Kentucky, passed away peacefully with family at Baptist East Hospital on July 15, 2023.
Joe was born in the same house he would call home for his entire life on July 29, 1940. He is the son of the late Silas Benjamin Wright, Sr. and Dorothy Penick Wright, and the grandson of the late Earl Fleming Wright and Lydia Birkhead Wright and Hubert and Beulah Penick.
Joe met the love of his life and wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara, in a tennis class they had together at the University of Kentucky. Joe had the advantage over Barbara in their tennis class that semester, but the tables would be turned that fall when they enrolled in a roller-skating class together. Turns out Joe had never been on skates as Barbara had, so she spent the semester holding Joe’s hands and helping him find his balance.
Joe’s life, above all, was about service: service to his God, his country, and his family. Joe is a Christian who served in numerous leadership positions and has been a lifelong member of Harned Methodist Church. Joe served as a marine, as a member of the Breckinridge County School Board, and as a Kentucky State Senator for 17 years, 12 of which as Senate Majority Floor Leader. Joe has received too many awards, honors, and recognitions across his lifetime to count, and he would not want them counted anyhow. To support his family, Joe toiled and devoted himself to what he loved most: farming. Just as God sent his disciples two by two, Joe was blessed to have as his partner in business his beloved brother, Ben. Together they took the two enterprises their Pappy Wright started and have been blessed with much success.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Barbara Jo Ledman, and her husband, Tim; daughter, Julie D. Cheetham, and her husband, Brian; daughter, Lydia C. Grimes, and her husband, Mark; son, Earl F. Wright, and his wife, Treva.
Joe was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Sophie, Cara, Maddie, Charlie, Lydia Jule, Lily, Joseph, Isabel, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Boaz, Elena, Barbara Gail and Lemuel; and one great grandchild, Vivian.
He is also survived by his siblings, Rosemary Alexander, and her late husband, Darryl; Ben Wright and his wife, Brenda; Susanne Jenkins and her husband, Gary; Rebecca Glasscock and her husband, Larry; Judy Beth Oglesby and her husband, Steve.
Funeral services were held at Harned Methodist Church on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12 p.m. under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation was held at the church on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. All times are central.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the BCHS FFA Chapter, the Breckinridge County Association for the Handicapped or the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers Basketball Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.