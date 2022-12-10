Joyce Ann Heath, age 72, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on June 29, 1950 in Grayson County, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anderson Heath, Sr.; her parents, Edward and Alta Decker Foreman; and one stepson, Warren Matthew Heath.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Douglas) Callahan, of Elizabethtown; a stepdaughter, Regina Hughes, of Frankfort, Kentucky; a stepson, Richard (Patricia) Heath, Jr., of Alabama; and one adopted daughter, Manuela McCoy, of Elizabethtown.
Cremation was chosen. There will be no services.
