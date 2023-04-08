Joyce Campbell Sheroan, age 81, of Cecilia, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Clarkson, to the late Raymond and Pearl Logsdon Campbell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randal Sheroan.
Joyce is survived by a son, Timmy (Sandy) Harper, of Custer; a daughter, Sharon Jo Milburn, of Bardstown; and a stepson, Donnie Sheroan.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Gage officiating. Burial followed in the Logsdon Cemetery.
Visitation was from 12-8 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Thursday at the funeral home.
