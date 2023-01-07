Joyce Ellen Scott, age 77, of Louisville, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville. She was born on Oct. 7, 1945 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Floyd and Ruby Mae Wood Day. She was married to Clyde Scott whom preceded her in death in 2012.
Joyce was a homemaker at heart and could not let her house get dirty. Even when she didn’t feel well she noticed the smallest amount of dust in the house. She also enjoyed cooking and caring for her flowers. In her free time she could be found watching University of Kentucky Basketball.
Left to honor Joyce’s memory are her two sons, Danny Scott (Harlean) and Randy Scott; three grandchildren, Danny, Amber and Adam Scott; seven great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Earl Kenneth Day (Shirley), Mary Jovita Howard (Jesse), Darrell Wayne Decker and Farrell Joe Decker (Glenda).
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Charlie Smith officiating. Burial will be in McGrew Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and will be held again from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Scott. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Joyce Ellen Scott and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
