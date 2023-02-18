Joyce L. Beville Miller, age 81, of Leitchfield, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born April 23, 1941, in Leitchfield, to the late James and Alene Whobrey Beville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Stevenson.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Clayton Miller, and a daughter, Stacy (Paul) Smallwood.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Dennis officiating. Burial followed in the Holly Cemetery.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
