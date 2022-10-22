Juanita Clark, age 89, of the Mt. Hebron Community, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab.
She was born March 30, 1933, in Grayson County, to the late Hobert and Erma Paul Conder.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Vincent and Robert Clark, and a step-daughter, Patricia Portman.
Juanita is survived by a daughter, Luanne (Arthur) Bagby; a son, Keith (Lynn) Clark; and a son-in-law, Calvin “Shorty” Portman.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission Church with Bro. Jimmy Douthitt officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation was after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Church.
