The Grayson County Fiscal Court last week adopted an ordinance permitting golf carts to be operated on county roadways under certain conditions.
Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon provided the second reading of the ordinance relating to the operation of golf carts on county roads during the fiscal court’s meeting last Thursday afternoon.
Per the ordinance, in order to be operated on a designated county roadway, a golf cart must:
- Be issued a permit by the county;
- Display a sticker or permit that identifies it is allowed to be operated on specific roadways within the county;
- Be inspected by a certified inspector designated by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and certified through the Department of Vehicle Regulation;
- Display a slow-moving vehicle emblem;
- Be insured with proof of insurance inside the cart at all times of operation on a public roadway;
- Be operated only by a person age 16 or older with a valid operator’s license in his or her possession;
- Be restricted such that it does not cross any roadway at an intersection where the roadway being crossed has a posted speed limit of more than 35 miles per hour and does not cross any state route that has been prohibited by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet;
- Be operated only on designated roadways approved by the Grayson County Fiscal Court and listed in the Grayson County Code of Ordinance.
The ordinance states that the fiscal court will appoint three individuals to a newly formed Traffic Safety Committee to review applications for the designation of county roadways for golf cart operation.
The three committee members will include the Grayson County Sheriff (or any certified officer in his or her employment), the county road supervisor, and the county road assistant supervisor.
Upon receiving the Traffic Safety Committee’s recommendation on whether a road should be approved for golf cart operation, the fiscal court will decide whether to accept or deny the application.
Any Grayson County resident may request the addition of a county or public roadway on which they reside as a designated county roadway by completing the aforementioned application; however, every application must include a petition signed by a full-time resident from at least 50% of the separate full-time residences on said roadway.
All full-time residences count as one potential full-time resident signature.
For example, if there are 10 full-time residences on a road, the signatures of at least five full-time residents from five distinct full-time residences will be required for the petition.
Additionally, a group of full-time residents may join together to request that multiple roadways within the same neighborhood in which they reside be declared designated county roadways without the need for individual applications for each roadway.
In this case, the single application must contain the signatures of 50% of full-time residents who reside on any of the roadways being considered.
Lastly, a homeowner’s association may also request that multiple roadways within their neighborhood be designated county roadways by application without the necessity of full-time resident signatures if the application is submitted with the official minutes or a letter representing that the association held a vote and was affirmatively directed to file an application.
Officials said it will be golf cart owners’ responsibility to know which roads are approved for golf cart operation.
Anyone found to be in violation of this ordinance will, upon conviction of a first offense, be fined no less than $100 nor more than $250.
Anyone convicted of a subsequent violation within two years of a prior conviction will be fined no less than $250 nor more than $500.
Following the second reading, the ordinance was brought to a vote before the fiscal court, and Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson voted in favor of its adoption to break a three-to-three tie among the six magistrates.
3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon, 5th District Magistrate Brian Ashley, and 6th District Magistrate Neal Saltsman voted in favor of the ordinance, while 1st District Magistrate Kevin Fulkerson, 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely, and 4th District Magistrate Damon Hornback voted against passing it.
