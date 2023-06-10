Judy Ann Sullivan, age 74, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on May 2, 1949 in Tillamook, Oregon, the daughter of the late Don and Bertha Berns Averill.
She is survived by her son, Sean Wheeler (Tammy), of Leitchfield, and a daughter, Debbie Wheeler (Brent Hoeck), of Murray, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
