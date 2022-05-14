June Marie Decker, age 86, of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. She was born on Nov. 8, 1935 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky the daughter of Noah and Dorothy Keith Reed.
Left to honor June’s memory are one son, Martin Cook, and his wife, Mary; and two daughters, Sandra Meredith and Tammy Garner.
Aside from her parents, June was preceded in death by one daughter, Ulyssa Decker.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jeremy Lowe officiating. Burial was in Antioch Cemetery in Peonia. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
