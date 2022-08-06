Justin Scott Ford, age 30, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1991 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Scott Ford and Tammy Price Ford.
He is survived by his life partner, Amanda Mattingly, of Louisville; a son, Tyson; a step-son, Levi, both of Louisville; his father, Scott Ford, of Leitchfield; and his mother, Tammy Ford, of Caneyville.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Robert Ford will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.