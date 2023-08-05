Justin Wayne Salsman, age 39, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday July 30, 2023 at Owensboro Regional Hospital. He was born on March 18, 1984 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky the son of Jeffery Wayne Salsman and Deborah Ann (Fultz) Salsman.
Left to honor Justin’s memory are his parents, Jeffrey Wayne Salsman and Deborah Ann Fultz Salsman; and two children, Trenton Salsman and Dakotah Lanham.
(0) comments
