Karen Sue Mudd, 75, of Fort White, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and her late husband, Gordon Ray “Buddy” Mudd.
Survivors include her daughter, Christi Dube (Reginald, Jr.), Fort White.
Funeral service for Mrs. Mudd was conducted on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Visitation with the family was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Interment was on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. Central Time at the Rabbit Flat Cemetery in Caneyville, Kentucky under the direction of Dermitt Funeral Home.
