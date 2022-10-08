Kathleen Blanton, age 79, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born on April 13, 1943 in Leitchfield, the daughter of the late James and Alene Whobrey Beville.
Kathleen loved the farm life. She was a mother who showed unconditional love all the time. Her husband of 63 years, Roger, describes her as “the greatest person he has ever known.” When she wasn’t farming, Kathleen could be found sewing, gardening or mushroom hunting, which were some of her favorite pastimes.
Left to honor Kathleen’s memory are her husband, Roger Blanton; her children, Timmy Blanton, Kathy Willis (Faron) and Dawn Lampton (Brian); a grandson whom she raised, Josh Harris (Karen); two sisters, Joyce Miller and Anna Mae Witt; three brothers, Ronald Beville, John Wollard and Bobbie Beville; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Steve Blanton and Neil Blanton, and two sisters, Mary Helen Miller and Nola Hardin.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Bloomington Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Blanton. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Kathleen Blanton and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.