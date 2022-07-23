Kathleen Forrister, age 80, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born the daughter of Louis F. and Claudia Louise McClure Cavanaugh on Dec. 16, 1941.
Kathleen was a kind and intelligent woman who enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing and quilting. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She honorably served in the U.S. Army’s Women’s Auxiliary Corps (WAC) both stateside and overseas, remaining a staunch supporter of our military and service members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Forrister, and sisters, Carol Vetter and Mary Wilkinson.
She is survived by her son, John R. Forrister, Jr. (wife Bobbie); four grandchildren (Toby, Tyler, Annabelle, John III); daughter, Cheri Campbell (husband Ken); and sisters, Sharon Bedwell, Ann DuPuis and her husband Bruce.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Fr. Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery Central in Radcliff. Visitation was held between 4 to 7 p.m. CST on Friday at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel in Leitchfield.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Forrister. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Kathleen Forrister and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.