Kathleen Henderson McStoots, age 81, of Springfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Aug. 12, 1941, in Morgantown, Kentucky the daughter of the late Chester and Pauline Embry Henderson.
Kathleen loved her family. She was an amazing mom, grandma and great-grandma. She always cared for others before herself, especially children. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed gatherings and get-togethers. She loved to talk to people and reminisce. She was a member of Lynn Acres Baptist Church in Louisville.
Left to honor Kathleen’s memory are her children, Tommy McStoots (Monica), Tony McStoots, and Christy Roberts (Jerry); six grandchildren, Sno, Tommy, Serena, Taylor, Trevor and Kennedy; eight great-granchildren; and one sister, Sharleen Lacefield (Albert).
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles T. McStoots, Sr., whom passed away in 2018; one sister, Erma Basham; and five brothers, R.C., Pete, Jerry, Eugene and Kendall Henderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Tommy Pendergest officiating. Burial will be in Tom Cook Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and will be held again from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. McStoots.
