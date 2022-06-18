Kathy Miller Hedglin Wargo, 68, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Warren, Ohio to Lawrence Miller and Laviere Grubbs Miller. She was a factory worker and loved helping others
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Larry D. Hedglin, Sr. and James Wargo; her father & mother; and her brother, David Miller.
She is survived by two sons Larry Hedglin, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, and Zack Wargo, of Clarkson; two daughters, Tabitha Alvey and Taylor Wargo, both of Clarkson; two sisters, Judy Leeworthy, of Champion, Ohio, and Nancy Hollerin, of Port Charlotte, Florida; and eight grandchildren, Kyra Hedglin, Austin Martin, Ashley Decker, Amber Fleming, Austin Alvey, Eli Konn Miller, Shaelynn Alvey and Juliana Alvey.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com
