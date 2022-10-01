Katie Mae Moxley McGhee, age 82, of Millwood, Kentucky, entered into heaven on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1940 in Pattyville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late W.R. and Christine Moxley.
She is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, E.E. Red McGhee, and her children, Kathy (Dale), Earl, Nick (Willemijn) and Nathaniel (Kalie).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Gary Beatty and Bro. Jeremy Atwood will be officiating. Private burial will follow.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.