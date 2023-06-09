Bass fishermen can experience something new, if they choose to, next weekend on Nolin River Lake.
Instead of fishing from a bank or on a boat, a kayak bass fishing tournament — the U.S.A. Bassin Jackson Kayak Series Kayaks and More Tri Lake Division — is scheduled for Saturday, June 17.
Kayaks and More in Bee Spring is the host.
“The biggest differences from a boat tournament would be the method of catch and release immediately from a kayak,” said Tim Howard, a kayak fisherman. “Boats will sometimes hold fish the entire day in a livewell. We photograph the fish then submit the fish through the tourneyx app as they are caught instead of bringing them back at the end of the day. “We don’t keep any fish that are caught in livewells or baskets,” he added. “We photograph the fish on a ketchboard (measuring board), then release the fish back into the water. Catch, picture, release is what the method is called.” There are some tournament similarities to typical bass fishing tournaments, although a kayak tournament goes by the length of bass caught and not the weight. “Kayaks are also much more environmentally friendly,” Howard said. “Electric trolling motors are allowed usually but no gas power motors.”
The Nolin River Lake tournament is the final and last tournament of the season. Other tournaments have been held on Rough River Lake, Barren River Lake, and Nolin this year. Howard said kayak fishing is something that everyone can enjoy and have “a very relaxing experience.”
To enter, you have to join U.S.A. Bassin with the first year free. Once a member, you can then sign up through an app called tourneyx. The entry fee is $65. Participants must provide their own kayak.
