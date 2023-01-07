Kendra Lee Meredith, age 44, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Owensboro Health in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was born on July 7, 1978 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the daughter of Phyllis Clemons Higdon and the late Kenny Meredith.
She is survived by a step-daughter, Rylee Brook Higdon, of Leitchfield, and her mother, Phyllis Higdon (Pat), of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenny Meredith.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen and a Memorial Service will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Peonia at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
The family will receive friends at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 1 p.m. Saturday until time of services.
