Kenneth Hayes, 95, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Baptist Health Hospital. Kenneth was born April 20, 1927 to the late Edd and Sybol Logsdon Hayes.
Kenneth was a member of New Hope General Baptist Church in Sadler, Kentucky. He was also a lifetime member of Leitchfield Masonic Lodge #236, Louisville DeMolay Commander #1 and Knights Temple of Louisville.
His wife, Anna Woodcock; parents, Edd and Sybol; brothers, Johnie Norbert, G.L., James, and Edd Jr.; and sisters, Elizabeth Hayes Whobrey Lasley, Alice Hayes Wills, and Edna Rhea Hayes, preceded Kenneth in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Sherman; grandchildren, Kimberly Miller, Derick, Travis and Curtis Stout; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Dewey L. Hayes (Kathy); sister-in-law, Mary Jo; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
