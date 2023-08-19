Today’s Kentucky agriculture is nothing like it is perceived. Farmers control their buildings from a cell phone. Tractors and equipment utilize GPS to match seed population to land nutrient content. A farmer told me that he could stand in Europe and turn on his irrigation system with his phone but could not do so standing on his farm.
Digital connectivity has become essential as technology advances in all aspects of agriculture production and marketing. The connection to an ever-changing, sometime volatile marketplace through a fast 5G network is critical. Decisions made every day require fast functional digital connectivity.
Currently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum authority has lapsed, which means they are unable to proceed on any more spectrum auctions or grant licenses for new use. While the effects of this change aren’t felt now, the longer this lapse continues the more its consequences will be realized. Farm families, network operators, educators, businesses and consumers will be constrained in their internet capabilities, resulting in more network congestion that will create unnecessary obstacles, especially in our rural communities.
It will not be enough for Congress to reauthorize the FCC’s spectrum authority. Congress must also take the opportunity to clarify a set of spectrum proceedings for the agency to move forward, enabling rural Kentuckians to have an improved wireless internet connectivity. This would create a quality environment to allow our agricultural community to use licensed spectrum to continue utilizing next generation devices and platforms. Reauthorizing the agency’s authority and establishing a spectrum pipeline is a bipartisan goal that will expedite digital connectivity for all our citizens.
Reliable internet across rural Kentucky cannot be compromised for us to maintain online communications and compete economically long term. Our Commonwealth’s agriculture-related industries support more than 270,000 jobs that generate nearly $50 billion in total economic impact every year.
Just today our internet has been hit and miss all day as I tried to check the weather to plan to cut hay and check the livestock market to sell some sheep. We have become so dependent upon being connected that it equates to the electricity being off. We must ensure our internet and phone signal continues to get better, not worse. This problem must be solved so we don’t lose momentum in our ongoing pursuit of improving wireless infrastructure for our farmers, agri-businesses and every resident of the Bluegrass State.
The reauthorization of the FCC’s authority to conduct spectrum auctions, coupled with a stream of licensed spectrum to support long-range connections, can help promote the deployment of 5G services in rural communities from Ballard County to Boyd County — empowering Kentucky’s proud agricultural tradition to thrive and grow for generations to come.
