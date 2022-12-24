In its final quarterly meeting of the year, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday, Dec. 2 proposed updates to an existing regulation regarding the transportation and holding of live exotic wildlife and also elected the board’s officers for the coming year.
The meeting was livestreamed on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ YouTube channel, where a replay of the meeting is available on demand.
The Commission is a nine-member volunteer board that represents anglers, hunters and other fish and wildlife-related recreationists of the Commonwealth. The board recommends hunting, fishing and boating regulations. Any recommendations must receive legislative approval before they become law.
In the Dec. 2 meeting, the Commission proposed an amendment to 301 KAR 2:083 to update a reference to a related regulation and to specify that only captive cervids may be held in captive cervid enclosures as a measure to avert potential disease transmission. Cervids are deer, elk, moose and caribou.
In other business, Commission members approved the minutes from the Aug. 26 meeting and quarterly financial reports. They also voted on officers for the coming year.
Commission bylaws require the board’s members to annually elect a chair, vice chair and secretary.
In unanimous votes, 9th District representative Dr. Karl Clinard was re-elected as the Commission chair, 7th District representative Paul Horn was re-elected as vice chair and 8th District representative Doug Morgan was re-elected as secretary.
The next quarterly meeting of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled for March 3, 2023. Agendas will be posted at fw.ky.gov when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.