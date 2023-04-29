Kerry Lynn Woosley Franklin, 79 years of age, from Clarkson, Kentucky, passed from this life April 24, 2023, at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born May 1, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Kermit Randal and Dorcas Brooks Woosley.
Kerry was married to the love of her life, the late William Charles “Bill” Franklin. Kerry worked with her husband Bill at C&F Auction and Realty.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Surviving to honor Kerry’s life are her two children, Nita Franklin, of Clarkson, Kentucky, and Erik Franklin, of Hardinsburg, Kentucky; and three grandchildren, Tristan Franklin, Gracie Franklin, and Hannah Franklin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. David Norris officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, and will also be after 9 a.m. Saturday at Rogers Funeral Home.
