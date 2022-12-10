Kevin Lee Montgomery, age 63, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home.
He was born on March 6, 1959 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late William and Alice Crawford Montgomery.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Stinnett Montgomery, of Leitchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A service of remembrance will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home until time of service.
