Kevin Lee Powell, age 55, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his residence in Leitchfield.
He was born on April 24, 1967 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Edgar “PeeWee” and Mary Alice Powell.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Winett Powell, of Leitchfield; daughters, Amber Green (Neal), and Natosha Wilson; and sons, Dalton Powell and Joey Powell (Nikky).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Claggett United Baptist Church. Bro. Garry Watkins and Bro. Danny Dickson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Claggett Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Claggett United Baptist Church until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.