Veteran basketball coach Todd Johnston knows it sounds simplistic, but if his Grayson County Lady Cougars have any hopes up beating Edmonson County in the semifinals Monday of the 12th District Tournament, they have to find a way to put the ball in the basket more efficiently.
In two meetings this season against the Lady Cats, Grayson County has struggled to do that.
In losses Dec. 9 (45-37) and Jan. 27 (38-14), the Lady Cougars have made only 17-of-79 shots overall and have missed 23-of-29 3-point attempts.
“The biggest key for us, and it sounds simplistic to say, but it is to shoot the ball well,” Johnston said. “We will need to counter their post play with six to eight 3’s in the game to make it competitive.
“We rotate five guards in and out so three or four of them must play really well,” he added.
Grayson County and tournament host Edmonson County meet in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Butler County and Whitesville Trinity play in the 6 p.m. opener.
The Lady Cougars have lost the last four meetings over two seasons against the Lady Cats with the last win coming in the 12th District Tournament in 2021.
Johnston said the size of the Lady Cats has been impactful with Edmonson County finishing double figures in blocked shots in both games this season.
“What we do offensively is based on dribble drives to the basket and they are huge inside with a 6-2 and 6-0 girl,” Johnston said. “…So, we become perimeter-oriented and haven’t shot the ball well at all.”
The Lady Cats have outrebounded Grayson, 52-39 over the two meetings.
Johnston said if Grayson County is able to “get out in transition” against the bigger Lady Cats that could lead to easier baskets.
At 6-foot-2, freshman Cariann Williams has scored 29 points with 18 rebounds against Grayson County this season. On the year through 26 games, she’s averaging 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game.
“She is a tough matchup at 6-2,” Johnston said. “She can score both left- and right-handed, which is unusual for a freshman girl to be able to do. She is a special talent, so we will have to throw different things at her like a double-team with a lot of other help.”
The Lady Cats were 19-7 heading into Friday’s final regular-season game.
Grayson County, which went 3-22 last season, has enjoyed a bounce-back season with an 11-14 mark heading into a Thursday game at Warren Central.
Junior Sydney Perkins was averaging 11.6 points a game through 24 games, while senior Aryssa Riggs was at 8.2 and sophomore Sutten VanMeter at 6.7.
Semifinal winners advance to the 3rd Region Tournament and will play Thursday at 7 p.m. in the 12th District Tournament final.
