The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) regularly recognizes state legislators who have exhibited exemplary service to the hospitals of Kentucky and the patients they serve. During KHA’s 94th Annual Convention in Lexington, KHA honored Kentucky Sen. Stephen Meredith as a KHA Legislative Champion for 2023.
Meredith received the award for his instrumental leadership in carrying House Bill 75 through the Senate and getting it across the finish line. His experience and expertise were vital to this bill’s success.
HB 75 helps ensure Kentuckians across the state will continue to have access to high quality care in their local hospitals. This bill, which passed the House and the Senate with near unanimous support, adjusts the Hospital Rate Improvement Program (HRIP) to include Medicaid outpatient services. HRIP has been a lifeline to Kentucky’s hospitals during a difficult economic time.
“Kentucky hospitals appreciate Sen. Meredith for his commitment to the Commonwealth and his resolute determination to safeguard access to care for the people of Kentucky,” officials said in a press release.
