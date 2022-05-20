The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented a 2022 Safety Grant to the city of Caneyville.
KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on their community. Caneyville will use the money to purchase personal protective equipment, as well as work zone safety equipment, including signs and cones.
“The City of Caneyville appreciates the partnership with the Kentucky League of Cities. We are a small city with limited resources and were very happy to hear we received the safety grant,” Caneyville Mayor James Embry said. “This grant will help provide our new police officer, Brandon Brooks, with some of the items he will need to be successful. We are very fortunate to have a strong company to work with, and the Kentucky League of Cities has gone over and beyond in so many ways.”
“We are grateful for the opportunity to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “I am certain Mayor Embry and Caneyville city officials will put these funds to good use and help protect their employees.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
— Submitted
