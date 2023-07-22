The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the city of Leitchfield with a 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant.
KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community.
“The city of Leitchfield is excited to receive this safety grant from KLC. A safe work place is vital to the well-being of our community,” Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller said. “Everyone deserves to live and work in a place where safety is priority one. Thanks again to KLC for providing this opportunity.”
“We are grateful that we have the opportunity every year to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO James D. Chaney. “We thank the city of Leitchfield’s staff for their commitment to the League and to keeping the people who work for the city healthy and safe.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
